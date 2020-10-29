North Macedonia’s parliament gives green light to new measures to contain COVID-19

Parliament of North Macedonia late Wednesday night gave green light to amendments to the Law on Protection of Population from Communicable Diseases, adopting new measures to contain the surging of COVID-19 infections.

A total of 53 lawmakers voted in favor of the amendments and 26 others abstained, which came after a debate within the Parliamentary Health Committee on the new provisions of the law.

Among the new measures are a mask wearing mandate, a mandatory self-isolation of persons when he or she is testing for coronavirus, a ban on family gatherings, and a ban on groups in public spaces such as parks.

Besides, under the new law, those who violate the measures, except for kids under the age of six and disabled people, will be fined 20 euros (23.44 U.S. dollars).

The majority of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia and Health Minister Venko Filipce withdrew from a proposal to ban gatherings in houses, which would allow the police to enter houses and apartments without a court order. The opposition argued that the proposal is unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, the country’s health ministry reported 870 new cases, a record high in daily new infections, which has brought the the country’s total to 28,697, including 19,771 recoveries and 963 fatalities.