Saudi man arrested for attacking French consulate guard

A Saudi man was arrested on Thursday for attacking a security guard at the French consulate in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The man in his 40s used a sharp object in his attack, said Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, spokesman for Macca Region Police.

The guard sustained minor injuries and was sent to hospital for treatment, he added.

Samuel Patty, a French teacher, was recently killed by a teenager after he displayed cartoons of the Islam Prophet in a class on freedom of speech.

Afterward, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech about the incident that soon prompted protests from Islamic countries.