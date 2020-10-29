Turkey confirms 2,305 new COVID-19 patients, 368,513 in total

Turkey reported 2,305 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 368,513.

In addition, 77 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,027, while 1,662 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 319,181, according to the Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.0 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,836, the ministry said.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.