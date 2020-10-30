Iran’s president urges boost of comprehensive ties with Turkey

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday urged for the enhancement of bilateral ties with Turkey in diverse areas, official IRNA news agency reported.

Rouhani made the remarks in a congratulation message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the country’s anniversary of Republic Day.

Rouhani referred to historical and cultural commonalities between the two countries, expressing the hope that friendly relations will further grow in political, economic, scientific, and health fields.

Turkish people on Thursday celebrated the 97th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.