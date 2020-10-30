Israel to allow entry of businesspeople from countries with high risks of COVID-19

Israel will allow the entry of businesspeople from countries with high risks of COVID-19 with restrictions, the state’s Ministry of Economy said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the new outline is to help the Israeli companies to function as normal as possible and prevent harm to the Israeli economy during the pandemic period.

The Ministry of Economy launched the outline in collaboration with Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The procedure is intended for non-Israeli businesspeople, who want to pay a short business visit to Israel, up to a maximum of four days. Entry into Israel will be possible only in cases of visits whose contribution to the Israeli economy is essential and goes beyond the interest represented by the applicant.

Meanwhile, approval of such requests will be obtained only if the business meeting cannot be held virtually.

Each visitor will be required to take a coronavirus test and present a negative result. Also, visitors will be allowed to meet only a limited number of people during their stay in Israel.