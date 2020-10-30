Israel to partially reopen schools to ease COVID-19 lockdown

Israel’s special cabinet on fighting COVID-19 pandemic decided on Thursday to partially reopen elementary schools on Sunday, Nov. 1, as part of easing the full nationwide lockdown.

The Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Education announced in a joint statement that schools in Israel will reopen for classes from the first to fourth grade, for at least four days a week in each grade.

It was also decided that the number of pupils in each class should not exceed 20.

All pupils and staff will be obliged to always wear masks, except during sports activities and meals, which will take place outdoors.

And on school buses, separation will be done by leaving an empty row of seats between the front and rear of the bus.

Israel has imposed a nationwide lockdown since Sept. 18 to contain a rapid resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.