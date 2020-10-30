New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new community cases on Friday.

The one case from managed isolation is a member of the Christchurch-based international mariners group who tested positive, according to the Ministry of Health.

This individual was a close contact of a previously reported case from the same group of mariners who had tested positive during day 6 testing and as such was already being closely monitored, the ministry said in a statement.

After consulting with the maritime sector on tightening of the requirements for international maritime crew entering the country, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said mandatory testing would be required for all replacement maritime crew arriving in New Zealand, regardless of the time they spend in transit.

This will begin from next week, with any maritime crew in managed isolation for more than 24 hours getting a COVID-19 test, Hipkins said in a separate statement.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is 1,594. With three cases having recovered, the total number of active cases is now 68, said the Health Ministry.