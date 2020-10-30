Syrian president discusses refugee conference with Russian delegation

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday discussed with a visiting Russian delegation the holding of a conference on refugees return, according to the presidential media office.

In Syrian capital Damascus, Assad discussed the conference with the Russian delegation headed by Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Syria.

During the meeting, Assad and his Russian guests discussed the efforts exerted to convene the refugee conference scheduled to take place in Damascus next month.

The conference is hoped to achieve positive results that could “alleviate the suffering of the Syrian refugees abroad and open the way for them to return to Syria and live a normal life,” according to the office.