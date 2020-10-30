Turkey’s COVID-19 cases surpass 370,000

Turkey reported 2,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total number of diagnosed patients to 370,832.

Meanwhile, 72 people died from the infectious disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in Turkey to 10,099, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

Turkish health professionals conducted 134,416 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 13,741,180.

In addition, 1,581 patients recovered from the disease, raising the total recoveries to 320,762 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey is 5 percent, and the number of seriously ill patients infected with the coronavirus stood at 1,916.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.