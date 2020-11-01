Barca drop two more points, Real and Atletico Madrid both win in La Liga

FC Barcelona dropped another two points as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Deportivo Alaves who were with 10 men from the 62nd minute of the game.

Luis Rioja put Alaves in front after half an hour after a mix-up between Gerard Pique and Barca keeper Neto, which allowed the Alaves midfielder to put the ball into an empty net.

Barca disappointed in the first half and coach Ronald Koeman made a triple change at halftime with Pedri, Miralem Pjanic and Francisco Trincao replacing Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Busquets and Clement Lenglet.

Alaves were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute after Jota Peleteiro saw a second yellow card for a bad challenge on Pique, and moments later Antoine Griezmann scored for Barca with a smart finish over keeper Fernando Pacheco.

Barca threw everything at Alaves in the closing minutes, but a mixture of solid defending and impressive goalkeeping denied them until the end of five long minutes of injury time.

Koeman’s side have taken just two points from their last four league games and currently sit 12th in La Liga with eight points from their first six games of the season.

Real Madrid kicked off the day with a comfortable 4-1 win at home to Huesca, who are still without a win in their first eight games of the season.

Eden Hazard started for Madrid for the first time this season and opened the scoring with a long range shot in the 40th minute, before Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid’s lead on the stroke of halftime.

Benzema then set up Fede Valverde to make it 3-0 in the 54th minute and although David Ferreira scored a consolation for Huesca in the 70th minute, Benzema popped up to notch his second of the game to make it 4-1 in the last minute.

Atletico Madrid also took three points from their visit to Osasuna after a 3-1 win, as Portuguese forward Joao Felix hit his stride with the first two goals of the game – the first from the penalty spot.

Although Osasuna forward, Ante Budmir (recently recovered from coronavirus) gave the home side hope 10 minutes from time, Lucas Torreira’s first goal for the club two minutes from time assured the points.

Athletic Club Bilbao came back from 1-0 down to claim three vital points at home to Sevilla, who have now lost their last three league games.

The visitors looked to be on their way after Youssef En-Neysiri put Sevilla ahead in the 10th minute and Bilbao hardly got a sniff of the ball in the first half as Sevilla controlled the game.

In the second half Sevilla looked tired due to their midweek Champions League efforts and Athletic’s substitutions paid off. Iker Muniain equalized with a volley at the far post following a 76th minute corner and Ohain Sancet volleyed Athletic’s winner after an Inaki Williams cross four minutes from time with his first touch after entering the game.

The round of matches kicked off on Friday night with Cadiz winning 2-0 away to Eibar to claim their fourth consecutive away victory of the season without conceding a goal.