Hungary registered 3,908 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a fresh daily record since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, according to the government’s coronavirus information website.

Figures from the website showed that the total number of confirmed cases in Hungary stood at 75,321 on Saturday, with 19,032 recoveries and 1,750 fatalities. Currently, 4,048 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 281 of them on ventilators.

The website called on Hungarians to observe social-distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations.

Hungarians are obliged to wear masks in cinemas, theaters, health and social institutions and public offices as well as in shops and on public transport.

Last week, the government made wearing masks compulsory in outdoor events. From Monday, the rule will apply to restaurants and bars.

Hungary’s COVID-19 case count has risen sharply since late August. The country’s caseload topped 10,000 on Sept. 10, 20,000 on Sept. 23, 30,000 on Oct. 4, 40,000 on Oct. 14, 50,000 on Oct. 21, 60,000 on Oct. 26 and 70,000 on Oct. 30.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pledged to procure COVID-19 vaccines, which will be made available to all citizens who want it.

Orban has said that his administration was engaged in talks on purchasing vaccines from China and Russia, adding that Hungary could have access to 2-3 different vaccines in the spring.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries across the globe are racing to find a vaccine. According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Oct. 19, 198 COVID-19 candidate vaccines were being developed worldwide, 44 of them in clinical trials.