Leaders Leipzig lose to Monchengladbach and top spot in Bundesliga

Leipzig slumped out of first place after suffering its first loss of the season as Hannes Wolf’s sole goal was enough to seal all three points for Borussia Monchengladbach in the sixth round in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leipzig had the better start on the road as Alexander Sorloth’s hammer forced Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer into action, before Yussuf Poulsen headed just wide of the target in the opening stages.

Monchengladbach needed some time to gain a foothold in the clash. Breel Embolo rattled the woodwork in the 15th minute while Alassane Plea’s goal was ruled offside before the break.

After the half time, the “Foals” took the reins and created a promising opportunity in the 48th minute when Peter Gulacsi had to be on guard to deny Plea following a counterattack.

Both sides traded attacks as Sorloth dangerously headed on target at the other end of the pitch in the 58th minute.

The “Foals” were the more active team, and their efforts were rewarded in the 60th minute as Patrick Herrmann teed up for former Leipzig player Wolf, who slotted home the opener into the top right corner.

The game sparked to life again as Marcel Sabitzer missed the goal from a promising position in the 66th minute before Leipzig’s woodwork denied Plea a counterattack goal moments later.

Leipzig pressed forward but Sommer helped his team to keep the clean sheet as neither Amadou Haidara nor Sorloth was able to overcome Monchengladbach’s custodian in the closing period.

With the first loss of the season, Leipzig slip from the first to third place, while Monchengladbach climb from sixth to fourth.

“This was an important win for us. It was a difficult game for both teams. I think we had the clearer chances as a result I think we recorded a deserved win,” Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose said.

On Sunday, Freiburg host Bayer Leverkusen while Hertha Berlin clash with Wolfsburg.