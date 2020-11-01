Mbappe shines in PSG’s victory at Nantes

Kylian Mbappe won, and converted, a penalty after setting up Ander Herrera’s opening goal, as Paris Saint-Germain cruised past Nantes to claim its seventh consecutive Ligue 1 win on Saturday.

The win means PSG maintains the lead at the top of the standings, sitting with 21 points and three clear of the second-placed Lille, who is unbeaten and will host Lyon on Sunday.

Nantes remains 15th with only eight points from as many matches.

All the goals came in the second half, with Mbappe assisting Herrera, who found the net just two minutes after the restart. The 21-year-old French international then converted a penalty in the 65th minute after he was taken down by Jean-Charles Castelletto in the box.

Pablo Sarabia capitalized on a mistake from Imran Louza in the closing stages to secure the 3-0 win with a smart finish.

“I am very happy. We made lots of changes because we felt it was necessary. We don’t expect things to be perfect and spectacular all the time,” said Paris coach Thomas Tuchel, who made six changes to his line-up following the 2-0 midweek win at Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Without Brazilian star Neymar, who picked up an injury in the win over the Turkish outfit on Wednesday, the French Champions struggled in the opening half and Nigerian winger Moses Simon could have put the hosts in front but missed the chance.

Nantes won a penalty in the 70th minute following Colin Dagba’s foul on Marcus Coco in the box, but Abdoul Kader Bamba’s shot was saved by Keylor Navas.

Earlier in the day, Champions League debutant Rennes got back on track by coming from 1-0 down to beat Brest 2-1 at home.

Defenders Damien Da Silva and Nayef Aguerd scored for Rennes after Franck Honorat opened the score for the visitors in the Brittany derby.

Rennes stays in third place on the table with 18 points.