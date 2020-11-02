Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 10 straight days

Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with the national tally of cases standing at 148.

It marked the 10th consecutive day without new cases since Oct. 22, when the country recorded an imported case from Kuala Lumpur.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no more recoveries were recorded, maintaining the total number of recovered cases at 144. There is still one active case being treated at the National Isolation Center.

Meanwhile, there are 280 individuals who are undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the country.