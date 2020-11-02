Campaign kicks off for presidential and legislative elections in Burkina Faso

The campaign for presidential and parliamentary elections in Burkina Faso has started on Saturday for ballot scheduled on November 22.

The 21 day-period campaign sees 13 candidates competing for the presidential and 10,652 candidates for the parliamentary elections.

The incumbent President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, in power since 2015, is seeking a second term of office.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been plagued with terrorist attacks and escalating insecurity.

The National Independent Electoral Commission, the election organizing body in Burkina Faso,launched the campaign on Friday in the capital Ouagadougou.

In the launching statement, Chairman of the National Independent Electoral Commission Newton Ahmed Barry said electors have been enlisted in over 94 percent of the 351 communes of the country.

In total, 6,490,144 nationals in Burkina Faso as well as abroad are expected to cast their votes in 21,155 polling stations.