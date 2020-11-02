Laos has extended its COVID-19 prevention measures, allowing entertainment venues to reopen.

According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, authorities have agreed to allow entertainment venues, such as karaoke bars and nightclubs, to reopen.

The move comes as the government hopes to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, particularly in regard to business operations.

The Lao government will also discuss policy on travel between Laos-Vietnam and Laos-Japan, as well as other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries.

Laos will continue the suspension on issuance of tourist visas for foreign visitors. However, people who have an urgent need for travel will be authorized, according to the notice.

The closure of traditional and customary border checkpoints will remain in place, except for those authorized by the government for the transport of goods. International borders will remain closed to all regular travelers except Lao citizens or foreigners with authorization from the taskforce.

The updated COVID-19 prevention measure will remain in place until December 31.