South Korea has announced a new five-tier social-distancing regulations, replacing the existing three-tier scheme in a bid to minimize the closedown of shops and restaurants that hit hard the owners of microbusinesses and ordinary people.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters that the government redesigned anti-virus measures in a tailored way to enhance effectiveness from the previous regulations under which the uniform closedown was ordered with no consideration of situation in each facility.

Chung said facilities would be simply grouped into “priority” and “regular” ones in terms of the application of anti-virus regulations, noting that wearing mask, which had been mandatory in “high-risk” sites, would be applied to all facilities.

The revised social-distancing scheme came as the government sought to prepare for the prolongation of the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires sustainable anti-virus measures.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases here stayed above 100 for the fifth consecutive day through Sunday, raising the combined figure of infections to 26,635.

Wearing mask will be mandatory under the level-one normal situation, in which the daily average number of COVID-19 cases for a week stays below 100 in the Seoul metropolitan area, below 30 in Chungcheong, Jeolla, Gyeongsang provinces, and below 10 in Gangwon province and Jeju Island.

If the daily average number of COVID-19 cases for a week surpasses the level-one situation, the regulations will be upgraded to the level 1.5 under which the number of people entering crowded facilities will be limited.

If the daily average number of COVID-19 cases for a week tops 300 across the country or the 1.5-level situations continue at least one week in over two provinces, the scheme will be revised up to the level 2.0 under which any social gathering of more than 100 people will be banned and only takeout and delivery will be allowed in restaurants past 9 p.m. local time.

If the daily average number of COVID-19 cases for a week hovers between 400 and 500 or higher, it will be raised to the level 2.5 under which any social gathering of more than 50 people will be banned and any crowded facility will be closed down past 9 p.m. local time.

If the daily average number of COVID-19 cases for a week stays between 800 and 1,000 or higher, it will be lifted to the level 3.0 under which all people will be recommended to stay at home, any gathering of at least 10 people will be prohibited, and all facilities except for medical institutions and restaurants will be closed down.