Uzbekistan curbs natural gas use by businesses ahead of winter heating season

Uzbekistan has restricted small businesses such as cafes and restaurants from using natural gas from Nov. 1, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said Monday.

The ministry said the restrictions are temporary while gas supply companies work to modernize the existing gas supply infrastructure and as a result are unable to evenly distribute natural gas to everyone during the heating season.

Public and social institutions such as schools and hospitals will have priority to a stable supply of natural gas, it said.

The ministry added that in the near future, businesses will have to use alternative energy such as liquefied gas, coal and others throughout the year in accordance with the state program on the gradual transition to alternative energy.

According to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee, in the first nine months of 2020, the Central Asian nation has produced over 36 billion cubic meters of natural gas, down 19.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.