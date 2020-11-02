Volunteer crime prevention group increases patrols for election day in NYC

The Guardian Angels, a non-profit crime prevention organization, is once again readying itself against any riots in New York City, as the Nov. 3 election day nears with strong anticipation of ensuing turmoils over the outcome of the vote.

About 200 members of the volunteer group will be on city streets, hoping to prevent vandalism and looting, local media reported.

“We’re not gonna tolerate them coming for the property, the product or the people. If it means we’ve gotta put our bodies between them and the looters and the rioters, so be it. But someone’s gotta do it, and we don’t wanna see this happen all over again, as happened in the summer,” Curtis Sliwa, president and founder of the Guardian Angels, was quoted by CBSNewYork as saying.

The New York Police Department has advised midtown businesses to take extra security measures. Some buildings have hired armed guards, and a number of high-end shops have boarded up with plywood.

Back to May and June, as the Black Lives Matters demonstrations rolled through the city, plywood had been the most convenient defense adopted by owners to protect their stores against looters and rioters, particularly in luxury shopping areas like Fifth Avenue.

The Guardian Angels, formed in 1979, is an unarmed civilian patrol group that started out keeping an eye on subway trains during an era when the city had a high crime rate.

Now, it serves as a sort of neighborhood watch group, working to keep communities safe without involving police or politicians.

As part of that role, the group has accompanied protests, keeping demonstrators safe and dealing with any outside instigators or looters.