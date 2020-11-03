132 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday said that 132 illegal immigrants have been rescued off western Libyan coast.

The UNHCR tweeted that “132 refugees and migrants were intercepted/rescued early this morning and returned to Tripoli Naval Base.”

“UNHCR teams provided all survivors with assistance, food and water,” UNHCR said, adding that the rescued migrants embarked two days ago in two different boats from the western cities of Zawiya and Al Khums.

UNHCR has repeatedly stressed that Libya is not a safe port for disembarkation of rescued immigrants.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores, due to the state of insecurity and chaos in the country following the 2011 fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 10,000 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya so far in 2020, while 9,225 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya in 2019.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, who were either rescued at sea or arrested by the Libyan authorities, are detained in overcrowded reception centers in Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.