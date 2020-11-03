161 doctors die due to COVID-19 in Indonesia, India’s reports less than 40,000 new cases

Indonesian Medical Association said on Tuesday that a total of 161 Indonesian doctors have died of the COVID-19 pandemic, as India reported 38,310 new cases.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,973 within one day to 418,375, with the death toll adding by 102 to 14,146, the Health Ministry said. A total of 161 Indonesian doctors have died of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) on Tuesday.

India’s COVID-19 tally reached 8,267,623 as 38,310 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

With 490 deaths since Monday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 123,097, added the ministry’s data.

Vietnam reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,202 with 35 deaths from the disease so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

Afghan Ministry of Public Health confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 41,728, as a total of 457 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours.

Malaysia reported 1,054 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 34,393, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that 14 of the new cases are imported and 1,040 are local transmissions.

Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the national tally of cases standing at 148. It marked the 12th consecutive day without new cases since Oct. 22, when the country recorded an imported case.

A total of 2,741 people are quarantined at 31 accommodation centers in Laos, the Ministry of Health said.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference here that the Lao government continues to implement preventive measures and carefully monitor people entering Laos.

Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a grant agreement of 2 million U.S. dollars to further support Pakistan’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and improve emergency response, the Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan said.

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 387,161.

New Zealand Ministry of Health confirmed that a second worker at the Sudima hotel managed isolation facility in Christchurch was tested positive for COVID-19.

The country reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including four imported cases at managed isolation facilities and one community case related to managed isolation.

South Korea reported 75 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,807.

The daily caseload hovered below 100 for two straight days, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The Bangladeshi government has no plan to order a new lockdown to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the announcement after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.