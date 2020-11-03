Amazon Web Services to open data centers in Switzerland

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, on Monday announced it will open an infrastructure region in Switzerland in the second half of 2022.

The AWS Europe (Zurich) Region will comprise three Availability Zones and join existing regions in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, and Britain.

The new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region will enable more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in Switzerland, according to the company.

Organizations using this region will also be able to access advanced technologies from the cloud with the company’s suite of cloud services including analytics, artificial intelligence, compute, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless technologies, storage, and more to drive innovation, the announcement said.

“For more than 14 years, AWS has supported organizations across almost every industry in Switzerland to speed up innovation, lower their IT costs, and transform their operations,” said Peter DeSantis, AWS senior vice president of global infrastructure and customer support.

Currently, AWS provides 77 Availability Zones across 24 geographic regions globally, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Switzerland, Indonesia, Japan, and Spain.