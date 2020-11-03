Argentina urges stricter compliance with anti-COVID-19 measures to reopen economy

The Argentine government on Monday urged the public to comply more rigorously with prevention measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to allow more sectors of the economy to resume activity amid the pandemic.

“The pandemic is not over. We have to strengthen prevention and care strategies so that we can carry out more (economic) activities,” the Health Ministry’s Secretary of Access to Health Carla Vizzotti said at a press conference.

Using face masks, frequent hand-washing, maintaining a minimum distance of two meters with other people, cleaning surfaces and ventilating indoor spaces are all needed to mitigate the spread of the disease, he said.

“To prevent COVID-19, it is very important that we know what close contact means: being for more than 15 minutes, without protection, with a person with the virus, especially in a closed environment; sharing a room, bathroom or kitchen with someone who has tested positive, and caring for someone with the novel coronavirus without protective measures,” said Vizzotti.

Interrupting the chain of transmission “is the way in which cases are going to decrease, serious cases are going to decrease and deaths are going to decrease,” he added.

Argentina as of Sunday night reported 31,140 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,173,533 cases of infection, of which 985,316 have recovered.