Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 412,647, death toll reaches 5,983

Bangladesh reported 1,659 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 412,647 and death toll at 5,983, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,061 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 329,787 including 1,886 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 percent and the current recovery rate is 79.92 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.