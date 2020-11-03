Bolivian election body refutes claims of irregularities in general elections

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Bolivia’s top electoral body, on Monday refuted allegations of irregularities in the tabulation of votes cast in general elections in October that saw the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) return to power.

In a statement addressing complaints from ultra-conservative groups, opposition to the MAS, the TSE said the computerized system of registering and counting the ballots was on its own servers, which preserved all original data of the results.

Election observers from several international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations, have all separately ruled out fraud in the elections, and highlighted the transparency of the process.

On Oct. 23, the TSE declared MAS candidate Luis Arce the winner of the elections, with 55.10 percent of the votes.