Cyprus’ economy to contract 6.5 pct in 2020 due to COVID-19: research center

The economy of Cyprus is projected to contract by 6.5 percent as a result of the coronavirus crisis, a prestigious research center said on Tuesday.

This forecast is more optimistic than the projection by the European Commission, which put the expected drop of the gross domestic product (GDP) to about 7.75 percent.

The Economic Research Center of the University of Cyprus, noted for its economic projections, said in an emailed message that the contraction in real activity is less severe than previous forecasts.

“The upward revision is driven by the rebound in domestic activity and improvements in external economic conditions in the third quarter of the year as the economies reopened,” it added.

It also said that the negative growth forecast for 2020 incorporates the disruption in economic activity due to the lockdown in Cyprus in the spring.

Cyprus had its first COVID-19 cases in early March and the government imposed a total lockdown from mid-March to the end of June, announcing economic measures in support of employment and the businesses.

Thanks to the help and aid from China in medical supplies, the eastern Mediterranean island was able to bring down the coronavirus cases by the end of the lockdown.

However, after the resumption of international flights, a second wave of the coronavirus has led to spikes of new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday 197 new cases of COVID-19, almost four times the peak daily figure of 58 cases before the lockdown was relaxed. Now the country’s total cases stood at 4,760.

The government is expected to announce on Wednesday new restrictions, including an island-wide ban on night travel and the closing of restaurants after 10.30 p.m.

The Research Center said the economic activity is expected to recover in 2021, with real GDP growing by 4.2 percent as a result of increasing demand and the resumption of economic activity, most notably in tourism.