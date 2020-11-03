Egypt, France conduct joint naval drills in Mediterranean Sea

Egyptian and French naval forces carried out on Tuesday maritime drills in the Mediterranean Sea, the Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement.

“Egypt’s Taba frigate and France’s Jean Bart frigate took part in the exercise,” said Tamer al-Refai, Egyptian military spokesman.

The drills, aiming at exchanging naval experiences, focused on methods of organizing cooperation to implement combat missions against hostile naval formations as well as engaging with surface and air targets.

The joint activities reflected the high battling competency of the two sides, he added.

Egypt regularly holds joint military exercises with other countries to boost military collaboration and exchange military expertise.