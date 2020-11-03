Egyptian, French leaders discuss regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed on Monday the developments of several regional issues.

During a phone conversation, the two leaders talked about mutual efforts to reach a settlement to the Libyan crisis, Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Rady added that Sisi and Macron highlighted their actions and efforts in confronting terrorism and extremism, tackling the recent terrorist acts France has witnessed.

Meanwhile, Sisi stressed the need to focus on spreading the values of coexistence among different religions through dialogue, understanding, mutual respect and non-prejudice to religious symbols.

The Egyptian president affirmed that his country will continue to play its role to prevent terrorist groups and their sponsors.