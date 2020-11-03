Estonian Health Board urges public to behave responsibly to contain COVID-19 spread

THE Estonian Health Board has urged the public to behave responsibly to curb the spread of the COVID-19, which has been accelerating recently.

“Everyone is personally responsible for preventing the spread of the virus. The spread can be stopped, and our society can remain open if we all behave responsibly,” said a press release from the Estonian Health Board.

Meanwhile, according to the Estonian Public Broadcasting, the board said mass COVID-19 testing for coronavirus is not needed at present in Estonia, while attention should be paid to curbing the virus’ spread in and around the capital.

On Thursday, the Estonian government reduced the duration of the compulsory restriction on freedom of movement after crossing the border, as well as the compulsory quarantine for close contacts of the infected, from 14 days to 10 days.

On Monday, Estonia’s 14-day infection rate rose to 72.31 per 100,000 inhabitants against 68.28 on Sunday.

In total, 264,808 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in the country since the start of March, with 5,046 (1.9 percent) returning positive. The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 73 people in Estonia, according to statistics from the health board.