Iran confirms record of 8,932 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Iran announced on Tuesday a record of 8,932 new COVID-19 infections, in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 637,712 since the outbreak.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing that 422 people lost their lives due to being infected with the virus in the country, taking the death toll to 36,160.

According to Sadat Lari, 495,473 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 5,378 are currently in critical condition in intensive care units.

The spokeswoman noted 5,036,633 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran by now.

The risk of infection is currently deemed high in 27 out of 31 Iranian provinces, while the other four are on yellow alert over the spread of the disease.

Following the COVID-19 resurgence in Iran over the past month, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and other major cities of the country as well as some restrictions on intercity travels.

On Saturday, Iranian coronavirus taskforce announced the extension of restrictive measures in high-risk areas until Nov. 14.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.