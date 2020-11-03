Morocco registers 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 225,070 in total

Morocco announced on Monday 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 225,070.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 187,101 after 2,788 more were added, while the death toll rose by 64 to 3,826, the ministry of health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 842 patients are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 83.1 percent.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donations, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.