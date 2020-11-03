Savings of Mongolians up 22 pct: central bank

The total savings of Mongolians rose 22 percent year on year to 16.8 trillion Mongolian tugriks (about 5.8 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of the third quarter, said the Bank of Mongolia, the country’s central bank on Monday.

The bank made the statement after it concluded a month-long national campaign, which aimed to increase people’s awareness on the importance of savings and financial literacy. The campaign is also part of the activities held in Mongolia to mark World Savings Day, which falls on Oct. 31 every year across the world.

Mongolia has been celebrating World Savings Day across the country since 2017.