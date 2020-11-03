Tourist boat sinks in southern Turkey, 1 dead

One Russian national died and 37 people were rescued on Tuesday after an excursion boat capsized off the southern coast of Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, Turkish authorities said.

A total of 37 people, including 32 passengers and five boat crews, were rescued from the rocks, Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement, noting that they also found a dead body in the tourist boat off the coast of Alanya district in Antalya province.

“A flybridge named Baba Selavi, carrying a Russian group, sank into the sea around 11.00 a.m. in front of the Fosforlu Magarasi (Phosphorus Cave),” said the Antalya governor’s office.

Alanya Mayor Adem Murat Yucel said the boat may be wind-blown, but the cause will be clear after examination.