U.S. NIH to hold summit on COVID-19 therapeutics

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) will host a virtual summit on SARS-CoV-2 Antiviral Therapeutics this Friday, focusing on the progress and remaining challenges in developing antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

Experts from academia, industry, NIH and other parts of the U.S. government will discuss such topics as SARS-CoV-2 targets for drug development and tools to test promising antiviral drug candidates, said the NIH on Monday.

They will also identify unmet research needs, share lessons learned from other infectious diseases, and explore opportunities for public-private partnerships.

Francis Collins, director of the NIH, Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Christopher Austin, director of the U.S. National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, are among the speakers on the summit.