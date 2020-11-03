UK records another 18,950 coronavirus cases with 136 deaths

Another 18,950 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,053,864, according to official figures released Monday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 136 to 46,853, the data showed.

The figures came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his decision to impose a month-long lockdown on England from Thursday, the second of its kind since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement to the House of Commons (lower house of parliament) on Monday, Johnson warned of an “existential threat” to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) due to the “remorseless advance” of coronavirus.

“It’s now clear we must do more together,” he told MPs.

Meanwhile, Johnson announced that self-employed workers will also be able to claim government support worth 80 percent of trading profits as the government’s furlough scheme for employed workers was extended through November to tackle the impact on the businesses.

The prime minister announced Saturday that England will enter a month-long lockdown from Thursday, which will last until Dec. 2, in a bid to quell the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Under the new restrictions, people in England will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons, such as education, work or food shopping.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will close across the country except for takeaways. Non-essential shops, hairdressers and leisure and entertainment venues will also be shut.

Meanwhile, different households will be banned from mixing, although support bubbles and childcare bubbles will remain. Gyms will be shut but people can continue to exercise outdoors, at most with one person from another household.

Schools, colleges and universities will remain open and those who cannot work from home, such as construction or manufacturing workers, will be encouraged to continue going to their workplaces.

To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.