Uzbekistan obliges companies with state shares to disclose information

Uzbekistan’s government has made it mandatory for companies with 50 percent state shares to disclose financial and economic information, as well as run quarterly reports on their websites, Uzbek Justice Ministry said Monday.

According to the government resolution, the ministries and state organizations that are founders, shareholders or participants of the enterprises with a state share of 50 percent or more will also disclose financial and economic data of these enterprises, the ministry said.

The data should include the size of the authorized capital and the state shares, balance sheet (financial statement), quarterly and annual financial reports and other information related to production, workforce and management, it said.

Also, starting Jan. 1, 2021, all the enterprises with state participation are required to have an official website and publish their economic, financial and other statistical data, according to the resolution.

Last month, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved a list of state-owned properties and enterprises to be sold to the private sector to speed up the privatization process in the country.