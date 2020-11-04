Dutch gov’t shuts theaters, cinemas, museums, zoos to curb coronavirus

The Dutch government announced on Tuesday additional measures, including shutting theaters, cinemas, museums and zoos, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The additional measures contain general advice to stay at home and to only go outside if necessary. In addition, the maximum amount of people who can meet outside declines from four to two. At a later stage, the government might consider complete lockdowns in certain regions.

“It is a difficult message,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a press conference in The Hague. “We have to leave this second wave behind us as soon as possible.”

The new measures will take effect at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) Wednesday and will provisionally last for two weeks.

On Oct. 13, the Dutch government announced a “partial lockdown” to blunt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cafes and restaurants were closed for one month. The current “partial lockdown” measures continue until mid-December.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced 7,776 COVID-19 infections from Tuesday to Wednesday, 529 fewer than on Monday. It was the fourth time in a row that the number of daily cases declined and stayed under the 10,000 mark.

The number of weekly infections in the week of Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 was 64,087, compared to 67,542 in the previous week.

The number of reported deaths from the novel coronavirus stood at 435 in the week of Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, up from 329 in the previous week

“It could have been worse, but it is not good enough,” Rutte said. “The figures in hospitals and nursing homes are increasing… That is why these extra measures are necessary, thinking of people who work in healthcare and people with other conditions.”