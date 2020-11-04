Saudi-led airstrike hits Houthi rebels’ military site in Yemen’s capital: residents

An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition hit a military site of Yemeni Shiite Houthi militia in the southern suburb of the capital Sanaa on Tuesday evening, residents told Xinhua.

The airstrike in al-Arowsh area of Khawlan al-Tial district triggered a powerful explosion in the military site, they said.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported the airstrike, without providing further details.

The Saudi-led coalition has made no comment on the airstrike yet.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the government of Hadi.