Statement by the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus

Today, the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Ersin Tatar, met for the first time as the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot communities.

Their informal meeting took place under the auspices of the Special Representative/Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar, and it provided them an opportunity to get to know each other and to have their first informal exchange of views in a cordial atmosphere.

Mr. Tatar and Mr. Anastasiades expressed their determination to positively respond to the UN Secretary-General’s commitment to explore the possibility to convene an informal five-plus-United Nations meeting, in a conducive climate, at an appropriate stage.