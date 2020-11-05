2 Kurdish security members killed, 2 wounded in PKK’s attack in northern Iraq

Two Kurdish security members were killed and two others wounded on Wednesday in an attack by fighters affiliated with Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, a local official said.

The deadly incident took place in Jamanki area near the town of Amedi in Duhok Province when PKK fighters blew up a roadside bomb near a patrol of the Peshmerga forces, which was followed by a clash between the two sides, said Amed Amir, mayor of Jamanki.

The PKK has an extensive presence in northern Iraq, including the mountains near Amedi.

The attack came two days after the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, warned of the deterioration of the security situation amid the ongoing conflict between Turkey and the PKK militants in the areas bordering Turkey.

Barzani called on the PKK fighters to end the occupation of the border areas to avoid further security deterioration.

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments against the positions of PKK militants in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main PKK base.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.