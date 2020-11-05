6 children injured by Houthi shelling in SW Yemen

A total of six Yemeni children were injured in shelling carried out by the Houthi rebels against residential neighborhoods in the southwestern province of Taiz on Wednesday, a government official told Xinhua.

“The Houthis intensified their shelling during the past hours and targeted a number of residential neighborhoods located in Taiz’s eastern part,” the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

Some shells landed on the residential houses, left nearly six children injured at the scene, and damaged the citizens’ properties, he said.

Meanwhile, military officials confirmed that fierce armed confrontations are still ongoing between the government forces and the Houthi rebels for the fourth consecutive day in the northern suburbs of Taiz.

On Tuesday, a total of 15 Houthis and five government soldiers were killed and several others injured during the fighting recently renewed between the two sides in Taiz, according to local officials.

The Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, have been locked in clashes with the Iran-allied Houthi military in the north, east and west of Taiz since April 2015.

Yemen has been mired into a civil war since late 2014, when Houthis overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa.