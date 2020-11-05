Israel to ease COVID-19 restrictions by reopening street stores

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that street stores in Israel will be allowed to reopen from this coming Sunday, marking another step out of a nationwide lockdown.

Netanyahu chaired a meeting of the special cabinet for handling the COVID-19 on Wednesday on the outline of returning to routine and the policy on the restrictions.

According to the decision of the special cabinet, only four customers at any given time will be allowed inside a reopened street store. Netanyahu warned that if there is an increase in morbidity this coming weekend, Israel will “maybe tighten the restrictions.”

A month-long nationwide lockdown in Israel has been lifted since Oct. 18 but many restrictions have remained in place.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 317,332 on Wednesday, with 804 new cases, the state’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also reported five new death cases, bringing the total fatalities to 2,597, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 383 to 368, out of 610 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 305,326, with 1257 new ones, while active cases currently stand at 9,409.