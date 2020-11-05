Moldova to hold presidential runoff on Nov. 15

Moldova will hold a presidential runoff election on Nov. 15, as none of the candidates won absolute majority in the first election round, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The runoff will take place between the top two candidates among the eight competing this past Sunday: Maia Sandu, former prime minister and leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) who won 36.16 percent of the vote, and Igor Dodon, the incumbent president who received 32.61 percent, according to the CEC.

Under the country’s constitution, a candidate must win absolute majority support (50 percent plus one vote) to be elected president. Otherwise, the two candidates with the most votes proceed to a runoff two weeks later.

At least one public debate will be held between the two candidates in the coming days. Dodon suggested that the two electoral debates should take place on neutral ground: one at the public TV station and the other at the Academy of Economic Studies, their common alma mater.

Sandu, who was dismissed as prime minister during Dodon’s presidency, said that she would agree to a debate on a neutral ground “out of respect for the citizens.”

In Sunday’s first election round, over 2,000 polling stations were open to an estimated 3.2 million voters. The voter turnout was 42.76 percent, well above the minimum threshold of one-third of the total number of registered voters required for an election to be valid.