Ukraine says shellings significantly decrease following ceasefire in Donbas

The number of shellings in eastern Ukraine has significantly decreased since a ceasefire was introduced in July, the country’s defense ministry reported Wednesday.

Joint Forces Operation Deputy Commander Bohdan Bondar said that 224 shellings took place during the 100 days of the ceasefire in Donbas, while there were 1,200 shellings over the same period before the ceasefire.

A total of 2,360 shellings have been recorded in Donbas until Nov. 1 this year, and combat losses amounted to 405 servicemen in total, according to Bondar.

Bondar said the ceasefire also led to a decrease in combat losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe agreed to establish a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine on July 27 during a Trilateral Contact Group video conference on July 22.

The agreement calls for a ban on offensive and reconnaissance actions, the use of firearms, as well as the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations.

The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of some 13,000 people and left as many as 30,000 wounded, began in April 2014.