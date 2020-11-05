“Unprecedented challenges ahead,” Croatian PM tells parliament

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic warned on Wednesday that his country is facing unprecedented challenges while submitting the annual report on the work of his government to the parliament.

The world has been hit by the biggest pandemic since the First World War, which caused an economic and social crisis, Plenkovic said. He also noted that Croatian capital Zagreb was hit in March by the most devastating earthquake in the last 140 years, and damages amounted to around 60 percent of the state budget.

The Prime Minister said that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Croatia was still on the rise, but the growth had slowed down. While many countries are forced to introduce another lockdown, Croatia is not going into that direction, Plenkovic said. He explained that current measures in the country are sufficient and called for responsibility and self-sacrifice to protect one another.

Croatia reported its first COVID-19 infection on Feb. 25. Over 56,000 people have tested positive since then, while more than 600 have died. There have been 2,480 new cases here in the last 24 hours, Croatian Institute of Public Health announced on Wednesday.

Plenkovic noted that the most important areas of long-term actions are demographic revitalization, curbing emigration with economic policies, ensuring equal opportunities for all and modernizing railways, roads, hospitals and schools. He also announced further investments in education and digital transformation.

In July, after four years in power, the central-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) led by Plenkovic won the parliamentary elections.

Plenkovic said on Wednesday that Croatia is ready to deal with the current challenges thanks to the accomplishments of his government in the earlier mandate.