Call for Green energy transformation in Asia

The Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) has called on countries to develop energy networks and promote an energy transformation in Asia.

The call was made at the 2020 Global Energy Interconnection (Asia) Conference, which was attended by more than 1,000 guests from 40 countries earlier this week.

GEIDCO Chairman Liu Zhenya said in a keynote speech that by accelerating the transition to clean energy and electricity, people can fundamentally solve the long-term contradiction between economic development and carbon emission reduction.

The Global Energy Interconnection is a modern energy system steering toward clean energy production, widespread energy allocation and the electrification of energy consumption, as well as an important platform for the large-scale development, transmission and utilization of clean energy resources worldwide.

The cross-border energy interconnection initiative is an important means to enhance energy security and strengthen economies of scale in support of sustainable development goals, according to a recorded message delivered at the conference by Liu Zhenmin, United Nations undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs.

Asia is faced with a high proportion of fossil energy consumption and a heavy task of carbon emission reduction, read a report released by GEIDCO at the conference, noting that clean energy is estimated to become the leading power source in Asia by 2035 through the construction of the energy networks.

Established in China in 2016, GEIDCO has its permanent office in Beijing and is a non-governmental, non-profit international organization whose member firms, associations, institutions and individuals are dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of energy worldwide.