Families in Malta remain hopeful amid second wave of COVID-19

Josephine Vella was never a loner. She would always have her front door open to whoever wanted to pop over for a cup of coffee.

Today, Josephine, 86, is lying on her deathbed in a home for the elderly and none of her six children can visit her because of the COVID-19 restrictions in Malta, where a second wave has hit the country harder than before.

Malta, with a population of around 450,000, has registered a total of 6,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March. To date, 4,397 patients have recovered while 66 have died, with two deaths reported on Saturday.

In order to curb the spread of the pandemic, the Maltese government has announced a new round of restriction measures, while people are hoping for a return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Bars across the country have been ordered to shut throughout November and the maximum number of people allowed to meet in public spaces has been reduced from 10 to six. The new measures will remain in force until Dec. 1.

Snack bars and kiosks are allowed to serve customers, but are forbidden to sell alcoholic drinks and have to remain shut between 11 p.m. (2200 GMT) and 5 a.m. local time.

The fine for breaking social distancing rules has increased from 100 euros (116 U.S. dollars) to 200 euros.

Despite the strict rules, cases continue to increase. On Monday, the island saw a daily record of 218 new infections.

Josephine, who has been a widow for almost 50 years, lives in a home for the elderly in the seaside town of Msida, where people are not allowed to visit due to the pandemic.

One of her daughters, Jacqueline Farrugia, told Xinhua how agonizing it is not seeing her mother before she passes.

“Mom is a very outgoing person. She would not spend a minute alone and she would find ways of being around people,” she said.

The doors to the home have been closed to protect the elderly from the virus.

“I understand this, but it is killing me,” said Farrugia.

Another person, Christine Riolo, spoke about having to bury her father within three hours of his death, because his father had died of the coronavirus.

“He was a very religious person, so you can imagine how difficult it was for us not to take him to church for his final goodbye,” said Riolo.

Worse still, Riolo said she has six siblings, but only five of them could attend the burial because of the limit on numbers. Therefore, two of her siblings had to watch the burial through a WhatsApp video call.

Amid the worsening second wave of the pandemic, families in Malta still remain hopeful.

“We hope that no other family goes through what we went through,” said Riolo.