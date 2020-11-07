United Nations Children’s Fund helps schools in Libya

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided 25 schools in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi with essential learning materials.

“These kits will help to ensure the continuity of learning for almost 11,080 girls and boys, by providing some of the basic educational items required during the school year,” the UNICEF explained.

Due to years of armed conflict and political instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide basic services for the people, particularly healthcare and education.

The materials were provided with the support of the German government and under the supervision of the Libyan Ministry of Education, the UNICEF added.

Libya has been plagued by escalating violence and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.