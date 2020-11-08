Hungary’s COVID-19 cases top 100,000

Hungary on Saturday registered a record 5,318 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 104,943, according to the government’s coronavirus information website.

In the past 24 hours, a further 107 people — also a record — have succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,357 in Hungary, while 24,847 have recovered. Currently, 5,612 patients are being treated in hospital, 405 of them are on ventilators.

“The number of infected people is growing exponentially throughout Europe, in the neighboring countries and in Hungary, and more and more people are in need of hospital care,” the website said, adding that the government requested the cooperation of the citizens in observing all of the regulations.

The government imposed a nationwide curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. starting from Nov. 3, and closed bars and entertainment venues to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hungary’s COVID-19 cases have risen sharply since late August. The country’s total cases topped 10,000 on Sept. 10, 50,000 on Oct. 21, 80,000 on Nov. 2 and 90,000 on Nov. 4.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pledged to procure COVID-19 vaccines, which will be made available to all citizens who want it.

Orban said his administration was engaged in talks on purchasing vaccines from China and Russia, adding that Hungary could have access to two to three different vaccines by next spring.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, many countries are racing to find a vaccine. According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 3, there were 202 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 47 of them were in clinical trials.