Man Utd bounce back, Chelsea cruise to win

Manchester United responded to the crisis following their 2-1 defeat in Turkey midweek with an impressive display to win 3-1 away to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

There had been speculation that defeat at Goodison Park could hasten Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure as coach, and things started badly for United when Bernard opened the scoring for Everton in the 19th minute after a long ball from the back.

The Toffees’ lead only lasted six minutes before Bruno Fernandes equalized with a header following a flowing team move.

Lucas Digne smacked a shot against the United post before Marcus Rashford put Solskjaer’s side ahead from a Fernandes pass in the 32nd minute.

Edison Cavani sealed the win with his side’s third of the game after a late counter-attack assured United of their seventh consecutive away win, while Everton have now suffered three straight defeats.

Chelsea’s positive run of form continued with a 4-1 win at home to Sheffield United, who remain without a win this season.

David McGoldrick put United ahead with only their fourth goal of the season, but Chelsea responded in style and romped to victory thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham after 24 minutes and Ben Chilwell 10 minutes later.

Two goals in four minutes from Thiago Silva (77) and Timo Werner (80) put the icing on Chelsea’s win.

Leeds United continue to ship goals as they lost 4-1 away to Crystal Palace, who romped to victory thanks to goals from Scott Dann, Eberechi Eze, a Helder Costa own goal and a strike from Jordan Ayew.

Saturday ended with late drama as West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 thanks to a 92nd minute goal from Tomas Soucek following a defensive error from Ola Ania.

Fulham had the chance to equalize from the penalty spot in the 98th minute after Tom Cairney was brought down, but Ademola Lookman tried to outsmart West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski with a ‘Panenka’ penalty chipped into the middle of the goal, only for Fabianski to hold his ground and make a simple save.